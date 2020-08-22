BDS Shortlist; Biden's Economic, Fossil Fuel Plan

Kim Iversen, independent journalist and host of the "Kim Iversen Show" on YouTube; and Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the US Empire,” talk to us about the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and the Democratic National Convention. Some of the party’s newest and highest-profile members of Congress actively support BDS and are critics of Israel’s policies toward Palestine, and the 2020 Democratic contenders for president skipped this year’s American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference, bucking tradition somewhat. And Linda Sarsour was invited to take part in a convention panel - it’s not like she crashed it. But of course, we have a Democratic platform that doesn’t support legalizing marijuana, so is the denunciation of Sarsour just another knee-jerk reaction by an out-of-touch establishment, or something more?

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and president of the National Economic Association, breaks down Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's economic plan. Both US President Donald Trump and Biden are making America’s economy prominent parts of their campaign - of course. Trump is trying to scare voters with the possibility of tax increases and touting his “job creation” numbers. Biden, naturally, is pointing out the economic havoc of the COVID-19 pandemic and Trump’s response, as well as promising to “Build Back Better.” But this week, we might have gotten an update on what that building would entail.

Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist and co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp and the filmmaker behind the new documentary “Hard Road of Hope," discusses the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) fossil fuel stance. On Monday, the DNC's revised draft platform was circulated; notably, previous language on ending fossil fuel subsidies had been removed, despite both Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) having campaigned in support of ending those policies. The Verge reported Thursday that Biden had "recommitted to ending fossil fuel subsidies following backlash from environmentalists." What are we to make of this?

