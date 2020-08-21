Huawei Blowback; Flint Settlement; Apple Breaks Record

Payouts: US President Donald Trump's sanctions fail to stop the Huawei train; the state of Michigan gets ready to pony up money for the Flint water crisis; and Apple's value skyrockets!

Stephen Lendman, author and geopolitical analyst, discusses the UK following the US' lead in restricting Huawei from its 5G network. But it’s not clear how many other nations will do the same. How much of a hold does the US have on the global chip market? And we'll talk about the economic blowback from these sanctions.

Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the Love Lounge radio show, breaks down the Flint, Michigan, settlement. The state of Michigan is expected to pay about $600 million to victims of the Flint water crisis, according to two people with knowledge of a major settlement that is set to be announced this week, according to the Wall Street Journal. The money would largely be designated for children in Flint who were poisoned by lead-tainted tap water after officials changed the city’s water supply six years ago. Anyone who was living in Flint between 2014 and 2016 could be eligible for a claim. The payments are expected to be distributed beginning in spring 2021.

Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, breaks down why we should be watching Apple, the world's first $2 trillion company. The tech giant's market cap reached that height in trading on Thursday. Its stock has been on a roll since the company announced a four-for-one stock split, a move which was common 20 years ago but has fallen out of favor. Although it doesn't change the value of anyone's portfolio, the split will cut Apple's stock price to 25% of its current value, allowing more investors to get in at a price point they can afford. Apple's stock was up 2.22% at closing on Thursday, per MarketWatch.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com