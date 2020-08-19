Hunger Games; Belarus Crisis; 'Love on the Spectrum'

Rashid Nuri, founder of the Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture (TLW), describes the hunger problems going on in the US and abroad, both pre- and post-COVID-19. Can these issues be solved, or are games being played?
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, updates us on the Belarus crisis. Since President Alexander Lukashenko was declared the victor of the country’s presidential election earlier this month, Belarussians have been pouring into the streets for what have been described as the biggest protests ever seen in the country - and they're getting more massive as they continue. What’s going on here? Also we’ll look at presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s foreign policy record. Will things be different?
Doug Blecher, founder of Autism Personal Coach, discusses the new Netflix series "Love on the Spectrum." Finding love can be hard for anyone. For young adults on the autism spectrum, exploring the unpredictable world of dating is even more complicated. Does this show do justice in opening up the vast world of autism?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)