Russia Inquiry Update; Israeli Attacks on Gaza Strip

The Democratic National Committee is silent on a new admission about Russiagate, and Israel is silent on the real reason for its Gaza attacks.

Jim Kavanagh, writer and contributor to the ThePolemicist.net and CounterPunch, discusses how Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer who resigned last year, is going to plead guilty to making a false statement in a deal struck with prosecutors looking into the entire Russiagate investigation. Clinesmith altered an email describing Trump campaign adviser Carter Page to add the words “not a source” and then forwarded that email to a colleague who was working on getting a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to spy on Page.

Rami Mumir, writer for Citizen Truth based in Palestine, discusses the recent Israeli attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza. The Israelis say the attacks were due to Palestinians launching incendiary and explosive balloons toward Israel.

Mnar Muhawesh, MintPress News founder, CEO and editor-in-chief, discusses several stories topping the news. Last week, MintPress published an article about Maffick titled "Popular Viral Video Firm Sues Facebook over Russian Propaganda Label"; the company says its sole owner is an American. How is this new “state-funded media” brand being applied? Also, WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange is facing more charges. "The charge sheet contains further allegations that he conspired with others to obtain US government information by encouraging computer hacking," Computer Weekly reported on Friday. This comes as the US continues to try and delay Assange's extradition trial in the UK. And we'll take a look at recent protests among residents in Chicago, Illinois.

