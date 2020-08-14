Register
09:36 GMT14 August 2020
    Political Misfits

    US Invasion; Space Militarization; Biden-Harris Ticket

    Political Misfits
    by ,
    0 0 0
    American colonization has no end. US forces are in 22 African countries and about to militarize space!

    Alan MacLeod, author, journalist and media analyst and a member of the Glasgow University Media Group, discusses his new piece in MintPress News looking at the US military presence in Africa, which goes shamefully underreported and almost unquestioned. There’s a spate of hand-wringing every time a US soldier dies in a country we had no idea they were stationed in, as with the ambush in Niger in 2018, for example. But the media cycle then moves on, and the troops stay. What kind of military personnel are there, what does our government say they’re doing, and what is the government leaving out?

    Morgan Artyukhina, Sputnik news analyst and journalist, breaks down the newest branch of the US Armed Forces, the Space Force. This week, the service issued its first doctrine, laying out its mission, methods and domain in a capstone publication entitled “Spacepower.” Artyukhina helps us understand this new doctrine and how the Space Force is already pretending to be on the defensive when the US has been militarizing space for decades.

    Jon Jeter, author, award-winning foreign correspondent, former Washington Post bureau chief and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, talks about the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket. A few polls out on Wednesday showed that Harris is viewed a bit more favorably in a few categories of voters than Biden is. She’s slightly more popular with young people - slightly being two percentage points. What's more, 60% of women polled had a favorable view of her, compared to 53% for Biden. Republicans also like her more, with 25% giving her a thumbs up, compared to 20% for Biden. Polls on Monday and Tuesday showed that 44% of adults would vote for Biden, while 37% would back US President Donald Trump. After the announcement that Harris had joined the Democratic ticket, 46% of adults said they’d vote for Biden, while 38% said they’d vote for Trump.  

    Miko Peled, author of “The General’s Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and “Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five,” discusses the massive support from Israelis trying to secure Trump's victory. According to a July Pew Research Center poll, about 7 in 10 white evangelical Protestants approve of how Trump is performing in the White House. The same survey found that if the 2020 US presidential election were held today, 82% of white evangelical Protestant registered voters would vote for Trump or lean toward doing so. And of those white evangelicals polled, only 9% said Biden would be “great” or “good” in the Oval Office.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Christians, Evangelicals, nationalists, Kamala Harris, Biden, Space, Africa
    Votre message a été envoyé!
