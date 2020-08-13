USAID in Yemen; Environmental Justice; Biden Picks VP

Destruction is all around! The US Agency for International Development (USAID) may be a coverup for deceptive dealings in Yemen; the Amazon rainforest is burning at a record pace; and on the political stage, the GOP is ripping apart presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's vice-presidential pick.

Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, tackles Yemen's humanitarian crisis, as well as the role of USAID in that country and around the world. A few stories appeared last month about Yemeni forces saying they’d found hundreds of weapons bearing USAID's logo in possession of Saudi mercenaries. What are the Yemeni forces saying, and what does this mean?

Kari Fulton, an environmental justice advocate and founder of Checktheweather.net, discusses the fires in the Amazon rainforest, which are on pace to create record-breaking destruction, and also a US Environmental Protection Agency decision to rescind methane regulations.

Teresa Lundy, communications strategist and principle at TML Communications; and Ted Rall, author and award-winning political cartoonist, talk about Biden selecting Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) for vice president. Harris by no means has a strong record on policing, so Team Biden is not going to get a bump from one of the largest protest movements the US has ever seen, and so enthusiasm levels for Biden are not likely to move in any significant way. California is already in the bag for Democrats, and political scientists say that at best, the VP nominee can cause 1-2% movement in an election. So what does it all mean?

