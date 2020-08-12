Who's Looting Whom: Chicago TIFs, Uber Workforce, GOP vs. Democrats

Chicago developers hide behind the city's tax base, while Uber's CEO says he's done all he can. The GOP and Dems create political distractions while Americans suffer. Who's looting democracy and selling capitalism?

Garland Nixon, co-host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, unveils how Chicago private developers with the support of the government have been able to loot the city’s tax base through tax increment financing (TIF) districts and projects. He also covers Uber losing $1.78 billion in the second quarter of 2020 - a private company essentially “disrupting” and breaking public services but then not being able to actually be sustainable or profitable. So Uber has broken down a public good and then failed to offer a replacement. And in Louisville, Kentucky, "officials announced Sunday afternoon the [Louisville Metro Police Department] will no longer allow protests in public streets. Instead, participants are confined to sidewalks and must follow pedestrian and traffic laws," the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Sunday.

Dan Kovalik, author, human rights and labor lawyer, tears apart Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's heartfelt opinion piece that ran Monday in the New York Times, begging the US government to let Uber treat its drivers better.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism, discusses the weird showdown looming between Team GOP, accusing China, and Team Democrat, accusing Russia, in the contest to create the biggest election boogeyman; US Attorney General William Barr’s new, adjective-heavy scare-mongering about Black Lives Matter; and more.

Deja Perez, radio host on 93.9 WKYS and 102.3 Majic DC and creator of WKYS’ newsy and juicy "What's Poppin!" segment, breaks down the controversy behind Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new song "WAP."

