NY AG Wants NRA Disbanded; Trump Business Woes Come to Light; China-Saudi Nuclear Plant Report

Is China in bed with Saudi Arabia through helping to build a nuclear plant? And more heat has come down on the National Rifle Association (NRA) after the alleged discovery of financial misdeeds.

Elisabeth Myers, democracy lead for Democrats Abroad Morocco, lawyer and former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia, discusses a recent Wall Street Journal exclusive that claims Saudi Arabia has quietly built a plant to process uranium ore into yellowcake and questions whether China is helping in the process! What's going on here?

David Schultz, author and professor of political science at Hamline University and a professor in the Hamline and University of Minnesota Schools of Law, discusses New York Attorney General Letitia James filing a lawsuit calling for the NRA to be dissolved. The suit alleges that for decades, the organization’s leaders have plundered its coffers for their own gain - to the turn of $64 million over three years. Also, US President Donald Trump's business woes are coming to light. Deutsche Bank, one of Trump’s major lenders in his days as a private citizen, was subpoenaed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. last year in what, according to a New York Times report, "appears to be the first instance of a criminal inquiry involving Mr. Trump and his dealings with the German bank, which lent him and his company more than $2 billion over the past two decades."

Litesa Wallace, former Illinois state representative for the 67th District and founder of the Wallace Institute for Learning and Empowerment, has the details on everything in Rockford, Illinois. A lot of the focus given to the current Black Lives Matter movement has been in large US cities. However, we continue to see lots of movement in smaller and mid-size cities across the country. Rockford, with a population of about 150,000, is no exception. On May 30, Rockford Police used tear gas to disperse crowds who had gathered to protest at the District 1 police station, and just this past Friday, nine people were taken into custody after staging a protest calling attention to the aggressive police tactics on May 30. There is a lot of unrest in the city. What's going on, and what's being done about it?

