Education in COVID-19 Era; Protests in Bolivia; America's Obsession With Russia

Elizabeth Davis, president of the Washington Teachers' Union, and Joshua Harris, vice-president of the Baltimore, Maryland, branch of the NAACP, discuss reopening schools, what this year might look like and how this pandemic might affect the US public education system for years to come.
Yves Engler, a Montreal-based writer and political activist who is the author of 10 books and a contributor to a variety of media outlets, including The Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star, discusses Bolivia, as unions and other organizations across the country march or go on strike to protest elections there being delayed - again.
James Early, former director of cultural heritage policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, discusses the resignation letter from a top producer at MSNBC calling cable news a "cancer" on society. We also address America’s obsession with Russia!
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)