US in Peril; Capitalism vs. Communism; Presidential Predictions

US President Donald Trump paints an optimistic picture of economic recovery, but the numbers don't lie, and COVID-19 adds to a meltdown that was already in progress. As Congress slow-walks a stimulus plan, does communism provide some insight?

Katie Spellman, an organizer with the Washington, DC, branch of the Communist Party USA, explains the difference between capitalism and communism and identifies the foundational crisis in America. Would a communist form of government be able to combat this public health crisis and the ongoing police violence that seem to be the urgent matters of the moment?

Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics and politics at St. Mary’s College of California and the author of the book "The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump," delves into the struggling US economy pre-COVID-19 and the collision course the country was on. Also, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the US can't afford to take on too much debt for the next pandemic stimulus package, so why not divert some of the billions of dollars in loans going to big corporations?

Scott Thompson, a labor market economist and rural sociologist in Des Moines, Iowa, explains the momentum for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Trump continues to show his inability to wrangle with the coronavirus. National surveys look pretty good for Biden, with him leading by about 8% across all polls. The numbers don’t necessarily translate to the state level, though. While it's good for Democrats that Biden has closed that gap, it's one thing to close a gap and another thing to win. Iowa is an extremely important state - maybe not for its prized six Electoral College votes, but it serves as a bellwether for a lot of other Midwestern states. The state has correctly chosen the last seven presidents. If the election were held today, who would take Iowa? How do Democrats win Iowa and convince people to come back to their party?

