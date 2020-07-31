Delays in Assange Case; DHS Tracking Journalists; No Charges for Cop Who Killed Michael Brown

Mohamed Elmazi, journalist and contributor to numerous outlets including The Canary, TheInterregnum.net, and Sputnik International, who joins us from London, has an update on Assange's case. He remains stuck in London's maximum-security Belmarsh Prison as his extradition trial moves forward in fits and starts. His partner, Stella Moris, explained this week that Assange's legal team is expecting him to be somehow rearrested on the same charges for a different extradition request because it seems the powers prosecuting him have blown past a technical deadline or two.
Kristine Hendrix, president of Missouri's University City School Board, junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation, contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and the We Stay Woke podcast and co-chair of Cori Bush's campaign for Congress, discusses the news out of St. Louis and neighboring Ferguson. On Thursday, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell announced that after reinvestigating the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson, he did not have enough evidence to disprove Wilson's self-defense claim, and thus no charges will be filed. She also breaks down DHS stating this week that it will maintain its current, augmented federal law enforcement presence in Portland, Oregon. Will they be coming to a city near you next?
