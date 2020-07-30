Fed Keeps Emergency Programs; Biden's New Economic Plan; Barr Hides Hands While Doling Out 'Justice'

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, National Economic Association (NEA) president and associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, discusses the Federal Reserve's recent policy meeting. The Fed's benchmark short-term interest rate remains near 0%, and it has decided to extend its emergency programs. However, who's really benefiting? While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell remains hopeful about people being able to return to the workplace in the weeks and months ahead, there will be many scars left from heavy economic decline and uncertainty. Also, Biden unveils his plan to help minority communities and stimulate the economy. Will it work?
Kei Pritsker, journalist with BreakThrough News, delves into Barr's Tuesday testimony before Congress. The attorney general did not provide much insight into the mechanisms behind the actions of federal agents over the weekend, but thanks to ProPublica, we are getting a better understanding of the intimidation and legal tactics used by the Trump administration against protesters. What do the federal government's actions mean for people's First Amendment rights?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)