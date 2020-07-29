Hunger Rises in America; GOP Offers Crumbs; US Workers on Strike!

Somehow, hunger is increasing in the United States, while official poverty rates fall. It’s time to reassess what we call poverty in this country.

Dan Kovalik, author and labor and human rights lawyer, updates Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte on some of the major labor movements underway during this pandemic, and what workers can achieve not only for workers’ rights but for gender and racial justice.

Kevin Kamps, radioactive waste watchdog with Beyond Nuclear, warns listeners that fusion is a very expensive pipe dream, and not nearly as safe as proponents of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) would like you to believe. The money being funneled toward this project could instead be used to address very real and urgent energy needs in the countries funding it, he argues.

Artepreneur Vincent (V!n$ysnT) discusses his new album, Social Vandalism, how to stay relevant in a constantly changing social milieu, the feedback loop between politics and music, and how to stay afloat as independent arts in the creative economy.

The Misfits also broke down the latest polling data on Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the disappointing ‒ or is that predictable ‒ Democratic Party platform so far and the differences between Biden and Hillary Clinton and 2020 versus 2016.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com