Will Global Protests, Clashes With Police Lead to Voiceless Being Heard?

Political uprisings from Israel to Portland, Oregon, have governments racing to gain control, and even the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is going through an internal rebellion. Are people everywhere fed up with business as usual?

Ted Rall, author and award-winning political cartoonist, explains the upheaval between the DNC and supporters of US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Just three weeks from the Democratic National Convention, "more than 360 delegates, most of whom back Sanders, have signed on to a pledge to vote against the Democratic Party’s platform if it does not include support for 'Medicare for All,'" Politico reported Monday. Also, on Friday, the Washington Post settled its lawsuit with Nicolas Sandmann over its coverage of Sandmann and a group of teens from Covington Catholic High School who were near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, for the March for Life and a group of Native American demonstrators in the same area for the Indigenous Peoples March on January 18, 2019. And is Antifa the new boogeyman?

Mitchell Plitnick, political analyst, writer and president of ReThinking Foreign Policy, covers the protests in Israel. While the US is locked in its own COVID-19 and economic crises, the huge protests in Israel right now aren’t getting as much attention. Israelis are confronting their government over its handling of the coronavirus and the corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Anoa Changa, writer, activist, lawyer and journalist, talks about Garrett Foster, who was shot and killed on Saturday in Austin, Texas, by a man driving a car through a crowd of protesters during a peaceful march; uprisings in Portland and Seattle, Washington; a ProPublica report on the New York Police Department; and Black mayors tackling police reform without "defunding the police."

