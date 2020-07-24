Death Penalty Resumes; Trump Targets Undocumented People on Census; Operation Legend

Public debate has ensued surrounding two key policies: the death penalty and US President Donald Trump's persistant targeting of undocument immigrants in regards to the US Census.

Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, takes a look at the federal death penalty resuming. "Last week, for the first time in nearly two decades, federal executions resumed at the US Penitentiary in Terre Haute, [Indiana]," the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday. "After a 17-year hiatus, three men have been executed: Daniel Lewis Lee on July 14, Wesley Ira Purkey on July 16 and Dustin Lee Honken on July 17." Why now?

Sara Dady, immigration attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate for Illinois, discusses Trump trying to prevent more categories of people from entering the US and escalating the measures used to track down and deport undocumented, and in some cases absolutely documented and legal, residents. Now he is attempting to exclude people who are in the US from the census. A memo he issued Tuesday directs the Census Bureau to exclude undocumented people from the apportionment base that will be calculated from the upcoming US Census.

Kim Iversen, independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show, tackles Operation Legend, in which a surge of federal forces have been sent to Kansas City, Missouri, and now will go to Chicago, Illinois, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Also, she discusses Democratic nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden's war of words with Trump. During a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Biden called Trump the first racist to be elected to the US presidency, while Trump responded later that day that he has "done more for Black Americans than anybody, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln." Do both get a big "F" for lying?

