Deepfakes, NFL Drama and More Russian Hacking Falsehoods

Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, explains how deepfake technology was used to attack an activist couple. Plus, a US and EU data-sharing deal called Privacy Shield was struck down by a European court on Thursday.
Nate Wallace, creator of Redspin Sports, discusses bombshell revelations inside Washington's NFL team. Several former members of the organization have been accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse by 15 women who used to work for the NFL team. The incidents allegedly happened between 2006 and 2019. The women claim they faced unwanted sexual advances and were even urged to wear revealing clothes or flirt to close sales deals.
Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of the books "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War," tackles hacking, more hacking and the UK government's supposed 95% certainty about hacking by Russia that's all false. Also, are newspapers giving mea culpas for letting officials lie?
