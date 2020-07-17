Failing Gates Green Project, Failing Trump Sanctions, Failed US Health Policies Cause Disparities

Tim Wise, senior advisor at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy and the author of "Eating Tomorrow: Agribusiness, Family Farmers, and the Battle for the Future of Food," discusses the new report "False Promises: The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa." Find out why policymakers are ignoring the low-cost solutions to the problems of poverty and hunger and instead pushing expensive policies that aren’t even good in the short term, let alone the long term. Find out how the Gates Foundation’s Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa is failing.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism, breaks down the Trump administration's failed foreign policy strategy - sanctions, sanctions and more sanctions. What's the latest in police reform as Portland, Oregon, police jump out of vans, more protesters are arrested and so much more!
Dr. Yolandra Hancock, a pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, discusses how we can eliminate racial disparities in health care and health outcomes in the US, as well as some of the milestones recently achieved. Also, learn about the Commonsense Childbirth School, a new, nationally accredited, Black-owned midwifery school.
