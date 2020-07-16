Tax Day Filled With Chaos; US Takes Credit for Hong Kong's Success; Tuesday Election Results

Steve Grumbine, founder of Real Progressives, discusses an op-ed in the New York Times on how the US Internal Revenue Service has made this the easiest time for the rich to get richer! This year’s tax day comes with an extra-special level of chaos, given the rates of unemployment and uncertainty in the country. But for one group, the story is different.
John Ross, author, economist and senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University of China, discusses US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington has ended Hong Kong’s special status with the US. What does it all mean, and who's it good for?
Richard Lachmann, American sociologist and specialist in comparative historical sociology at the State University of New York at Albany, discusses the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention being cut out of the COVID-19 information loop, Ivanka Trump’s insensitive advice to the unemployed and the winners and losers of Tuesday's election results.
