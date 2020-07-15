Tech Wars, Water Shortages & Who's Really Fighting for the People

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, National Economic Association (NEA) president and associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, gives the political and economic ramifications of the UK banning Huawei from its 5G network. What's at stake, and how is China reacting?

Rianna Eckel, Maryland organizer for Food & Water Watch, discusses a recent Guardian investigation into a water crisis in the US. This Guardian report looked at 12 diverse cities across the US and found that in all of them, the annual costs of water had increased by 27% to 154% from 2010 to 2018, becoming unaffordable, in their calculation, to most of those cities’ poor residents. It also highlights what can happen when water is shut off to people, telling the story of a man who lost his house to fire because he’d been unable to pay his water bill and therefore had nothing to put out what could have been a minor household accident. And what does this mean globally?

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," discusses the latest decision by the Department of Justice to resume federal death penalties, Tucker Carlon’s upcoming fishing trip and the latest in presidential politics. Also, she gives her latest take on the Congressional Black Caucus. Are they really protecting the people who need them, or are they helping to hold up the blue line? Have they “joined the neoliberals to derail any real attempt at challenging the devastating power of the police,” as Kimberley has written?

