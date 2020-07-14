Oklahoma Natives Victorious in Sovereignty Case, NFL Team Changes Name

Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation, takes us through the recent McGirt v. Oklahoma case, a monumental win for Native Americans. Now that the US Supreme Court has ruled that nearly half of Oklahoma belongs to Indigenous tribes, what does that mean? We'll also look at several other sovereignty cases.
David Shams discusses: what’s in a name? After decades of pressure Washington, DC's NFL franchise will no longer be known as the “Redskins.” Should other teams follow suit and get rid of their racist names? What will it all mean? And Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer is interrupted by protests as the role of gentrification in Breonna Taylor’s death is explored.
Brianna Griffith, producer and host of People's Republic, breaks down presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead in the polls and the Trump country states that may turn with the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
