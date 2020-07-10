ICE to Train Civilians to Target Immigrants; Mischaracterizing Biden

Jon Jeter, an author, award-winning foreign correspondent, former Washington Post bureau chief and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, tells Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte that the problem with our economy is that we don’t have any customers, and Joe Biden’s big Buy American plan won’t tackle that issue. Nor, of course, will Donald Trump. The crisis is capitalism, but our deteriorating discourse is making that harder to identify.

Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, chair of the Social Justice Committee of Macedonia Baptist Church in Bethesda, Maryland, and author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated: No FEAR: A Whistleblowers Triumph Over Corruption and Retaliation at the EPA, explains the efforts to protect an African burial ground in Bethesda, Maryland, and how the US disregards its heritage of slavery.

Ted Rall, author and award-winning political cartoonist, walks readers through the slow breakdown of much of the Russian bounty story and gives an update on the prospects for peace in Afghanistan. He talks about new sanctions on China over Xinjiang, misinformation about Joe Biden and who Ghislaine Maxwell should be afraid of.

Axios Sports Editor Kendall Baker weighs in on which sports and sports-adjacent personalities need to take a long nap as well as the notion that American sports aren’t “political.”

The hosts also broke down ICE’s new citizen training academies, the Supreme Court’s big Oklahoma decision, the resumption of federal executions in the US and other stories.

