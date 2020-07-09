Tensions Between France, Turkey Leave NATO in Limbo

France is done, while Turkey demands an apology. Can NATO allies help repair the breach?

Dr. Clarence Lusane, African-American author, activist, lecturer and former chair of the Political Science Department at Howard University, sheds light on the tensions between France and Turkey, which could leave the NATO alliance in limbo.

Helena Olea, human rights adviser for Alianza Americas, discusses Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador's visit to the White House on Wednesday to celebrate the entry into force of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Is there anything really new in this trade deal, and how will the impact be felt in the three North American nations? The deal is supposed to replace the 1990s-era North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), but is it more of the same?

Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, tears down the hidden agenda and white privilege in the Trump administration's Tuesday announcement telling states to reopen schools in the fall and threatening to cut federal funding for those that didn't follow suit. Also, Democrats need to gain four seats to take the majority in the Senate in November. Will they be able to do it, and is anyone a sure bet?

