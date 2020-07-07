Is US Really Pushing Top-Down Approach to Restarting Economy?

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, National Economic Association (NEA) president and associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, breaks down recently released US Small Business Administration records that reveal who got "the big payback" when it comes to Paycheck Protection Program loans. Meanwhile, over 100 economists have signed a letter urging Congress to keep stimulus checks coming in order to boost the economic recovery.
Kei Pritsker, journalist and activist who focuses on international politics and economics, has the latest details on two unlawful and horrific murders. From Ellijah McClain in Colorado to Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, where will truth and justice land? Also, online foreign students get the cold shoulder as US Immigration and Customs Enforcement issues a stark ultimatum to those enrolled in fully online schools and programs: leave the country, transfer institutions or face deportation. Do all these stories have a touch of supremacy?
