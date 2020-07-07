Fireworks, Shots Fired, and More Coronavirus in America

Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast, says there’s no point in shaming different American populations for spreading coronavirus because the ultimate fault likes with our leadership, and the media class that defends their interests, even if it can sometimes antagonize their various avatars in the White House. He also makes some predictions about candidate Kanye West and about post-COVID-19 America.

Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature and orientalism at the University of Tehran, breaks down the recent explosions in Iran, one of which he describes as an accident, the other as sabotage. He explains who might be behind attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and who benefits from the perpetual stories of sabotage.

Tom Luongo, independent analyst on politics, culture and markets at his blog, Gold Goats 'n Guns, tears into the Republican groups supporting Joe Biden and explains what Donald Trump might do next in his reelection campaign, and what a winning message could be from the president. He also talks gun control, protest and social unity, which somehow managed to come together over the weekend in a few states, and gives his take on why Ghislaine Maxwell has ended up in custody now.

