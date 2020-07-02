American Independence Celebrated as American Exceptionalism Fades

Joe Biden and Donald Trump see huge fundraising increases in June, as states brace for further economic pain due to failed reopenings.

Scholar of Asia-Pacific geopolitics and correspondent for Flashpoints, Dissident Voice, Counterpunch and other outlets K.J. Noh breaks down Hong Kong’s new security law for Misfit hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber. He discusses the foreign funding supporting Hong Kong’s long-running protests and the very ordinary nature of this national security legislation that has caused so much uproar. He predicts how enforcement of the law could evolve, what’s actually driving the outrage over this law, and where it might lead.

Eleanor Goldfield, creative activist, organizer, journalist, and co-host of the podcast Common Censored discusses the response she’s gotten to her documentary, “Hard Road of Hope,” and gets into Joe Biden’s lazy attempt to hijack the voices of America’s essential workers. She also explores the UK government’s decision to keep Venezuela’s gold from its elected government and the role of symbolism in American politics.

Web designer and technologist Chris Garaffa explains the dishonest EARN IT Act purporting to protect children while it actually threatens internet privacy and quietly pushes more social media censorship. He also discusses the trend of using “protecting women and children” to quell speech and increase surveillance, the complex relationship between government and media and tech companies, and how trusting we should be of any online privacy promises.

The Misfits also addressed the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, the latest economic figures, the resurgence of coronavirus in states around the country, dog deportations and more.

