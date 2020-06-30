Afghanistan Revives Russiagate, COVID Crisis Just Beginning in US

Kevin Zeese, co-director of Popular Resistance, tells Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte about who benefits from the latest thinly sourced Russiagate twist, this time about bounties in Afghanistan. History teaches us that we have to take stories in the New York Times that escalate conflict with a major pinch of salt, he reminds listeners. He also discussed Iran’s arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and the political mandates of supposedly apolitical organizations like Interpol and the International Criminal Court.

Brandon Nakasato, founding president of the Kentucky education and civic engagement nonprofit, Our Commonwealth, reviews what propelled Charles Booker to his surprising showing against Amy McGrath in the primary campaign there, and what we should expect to see from McGrath if these initial results hold and she does maintain her slim margin of victory.

Alan MacLeod, author, journalist and media analyst and a member of the Glasgow University Media Group, breaks down the UK Labour Party’s latest “anti-semitism” scandal, the unconscionable pricing of Gilead’s COVID-19 treatment and contrasting studies in ignoring the message of Black Lives Matter.

Lucy Murphy, songleader of the DC Labor Chorus and director of the Black Workers Center explains the power and significance of protest art and what’s she’s seeing in today’s streets. She talks about the role of commerce in the rise or fall of protest music and all art, but also how to escape the commercial restrictions that can block artistic connections.

