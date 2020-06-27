Threats for Journalist, Protestors; TikTok Terror; Progressives Win

The backlash against protests and Black Lives Matters is growing. Are “autonomous zones” helping?

Kei Pritsker, journalist with BreakThrough News, helps Misfit hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber break down the scaremongering about TikTok and the national security gambit, as well as the police victimhood complex that is gripping the US.

Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, explains in more detail the US Supreme Court decision yesterday that dealt a blow to some asylum seekers, saying a main result will be eliminating oversight from aspects of the asylum process. Other changes will make work permits more difficult to get, will further hamstring asylum seekers, redirects funding toward law enforcement rather than immigration services, and could simply slash the immigration services workforce.

Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, tells us why he is so hopeful after the latest wave of primary contests and about some of the downballot candidates he’s watching. Establishment Democrats have been served notice, not to mention Congressional Republicans, he says.

The Misfits also covered Taiwan’s singular Pride parade, the dust cloud hitting the US, the surge in Covid-19 cases, the CHOP and BHAZ controversies, and more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com