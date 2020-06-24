Trump Calls for Cultural Clashes While Progressives Win Big in NY

As primary results point to significant upsets, Trump and Biden stick to business as usual. How long can they hold out, though?

Writer and Kentuckian David Shams tells Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte about the role of economics in culture in Kentucky politics, the dissipation of energy from Amy McGrath’s campaign and the burst that has propelled Charles Booker to an unexpectedly strong showing, whatever the final results are.

Jim Goodman, president of the National Family Farm Coalition, explains how America’s agricultural industry has come to be so hyper-centralized, and what that means for farm owners, laborers, and consumers. He discusses how changing our consumption patterns could help change our cruel farming profile, and the political support needed to effect such a change.

China Dickerson, national political director for Forward Majority, predicts what kind of reception the progressive newcomers who won in some of last night’s primaries will get when they arrive on Capitol Hill, the latest statues to fall in the name of tearing down racists, the fundraising reunion of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and what kind of message the Democratic candidate needs to get out to both address the current mood in the US and attempt to undercut the president’s message.

The hosts also broke down the latest political ads, some big news out of the International Criminal Court, the clashes between police and protesters at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, and some strange concerts.

