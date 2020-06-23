Labor Strikes Out West, More Tear Gas in DC, Censorship Spreads

China’s increasingly under fire, and AMLO might be getting the Bolivia treatment. And how long will Andrew Jackson stand in DC?

Abdus Luqman of Luqman Nation tells Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte what he saw yesterday afternoon in front of the White House as people tried to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson. More tear gas, more violence, but also more resilience by protesters were on display, and the face-off in the nation’s capital continues.

Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer and author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests,” joins Chris Smalls, an Amazon worker who was fired after organizing a walkout of his Staten Island warehouse and who’s become a voice for labor, to describe last Friday’s massive International Longshore and Warehouse Union strike. They discuss the efforts to organize the historic strike, the difficulty in getting media to recognize the connections between economic, racial and social justice, and new efforts to galvanize workers in the US and internationally.

Ben Norton, journalist, filmmaker and assistant editor of the independent investigative journalism website The Grayzone, spoke about the wealthy and powerful forces assembling to try to challenge popular progressive Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and how US media is prepared to play straight into their hands. He also gets into Washington’s ironic censorship of almost anything Chinese these days, and the ideologues behind Wikipedia’s political decisions.

The Misfits also broke down today’s primary races, a CRISPR gene-editing breakthrough, the reopening of theaters and whatever the hell is going on with “Labor of Love.”

