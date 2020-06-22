Trump Flops in Tulsa, Confederate Statues Fall, COVID Cases Spike

Claire Cook, DC-based community organizer with ONE DC and a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, tells Misfit hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber about how the last statue commemorating a confederate general in Washington, DC, came down Friday night, and how long the capital's residents had tried to get the city to tear Albert Pike down before they finally took it into their own hands. She also talks about symbolic acts versus concrete programs and how well Mayor Muriel Bowser is succeeding at the latter.

Eugene Puryear, journalist with BreakThrough News, discusses the firing of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, the strange wave of fireworks in cities around the US, how serious a threat the Boogaloo bois actually are, NASCAR's struggle to fight racism in its ranks, and how on earth sports are going to go on as this pandemic shows no sign of slowing.

The hosts also broke down President Donald Trump's Tulsa rally, former National Security Adviser John Bolton's latest moment of network glory, the bizarre news that the pandemic has actually reduced poverty in the US, and Black and Hispanic prison guards being kept away from detained Officer Derek Chauvin. They also, of course, took a few swings at the toothless Sunday news shows.

