China and India Face Off, PG&E Pleads Guilty, Corporate Blackwashing

President Trump says Americans don’t know they want law and order. Now, they want peace and security. They’re different.

Robert Johnson and Jodi Bartolo, who have taken active part in the rolling protests in Atlanta, report on their experience on the ground, including the solidarity they’ve witnessed and the financial support offered through bail and other funds to support those demonstrating. A new wave of young activists is bringing their strength to the streets, but there is an intergenerational movement following their direction. They break down the commodification of blackness and of BLM, and the failure of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to meaningfully address inequality and violence in her city.

Dr. Ashan Butt, associate professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, explains that neither the border between India and Pakistan nor the border between India and China is clear and demarcated. This is high altitude, remote terrain where the border remains a very big gray area. Usually, border disputes are dealt with peacefully, so the deaths this week are extraordinary, and while India might feel comfortable pushing Pakistan around, China is very different. India does not want conflict with China to escalate: their relationship has suffered in the last decade, and India and Pakistan remain stuck in perpetual frozen conflict. However, neither do Beijing or New Delhi want other powers interfering in their negotiations.

Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast, called it heartening to see relatively little public support for the reactionary, violent response force that is US policing, despite the failures of US education and media. They break down Nascar’s Blue Lives Matter car and the lie of apolitical sports, and the whiplash of seeing so many social divisions dissolve so quickly. The three also discuss the codependent relationship of the two-party system to police violence and the efforts of both major parties to subvert this national movement.

Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas also talked about PG&E’s slap on the wrist for murder, new research into the possibility of intelligent life in space, and Donald Trump versus John Bolton.

