COVID-19 Stats, White Blessing, Trump Exec Order, Veepstakes, SCOTUS LGBTQ

Dr. Bill Honigman, Progressive Democrats of America national outreach lead and co-coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America says BLM protest and the health care movement that pushed medicare for all to 88% popularity could join for a broader criticism of an ineffectual government. With COVID-19 raging during the same time states are pushing to reopen the economy, CDC demographics of the pandemic paint an appalling picture of inequality driven health disparities where blacks are found to be more susceptible to mortal outcomes. Dr. Honigman also ventures into domestic politics with conjecture on whether Joe Biden’s dripping unpopularity (according to CNN latest poll, the overwhelming majority of people backing Biden are doing so to stop Trump) will adversely affect down-ballot races.

Trump finally releases his performative executive order on policing at a high noon press conference. What a disaster! Complete with slurred words and ridiculous statements like, “school choice is the civil rights statement of the year.” Yes, dumping billions of taxpayer dollars into corporations with a secondary to tertiary interest of educating our kids with the intended result of cutting teacher wages, assaulting teacher unions and ultimately supplanting the universality of the public school system is exactly what the public is clamoring for. This speech couldn’t have been worse if it was scribbled in crayon and recited by the dumbest third-grader at the most dilapidated school. Bob and Jamarl also discuss the megachurch pastor that is not feeling the term “white privilege” and instead, would prefer … “White Blessing”. Yeah. We can stop here, anything else will be a string of expletives.

Alan MacLeod, author, journalist, media analyst and member of the Glasgow University Media Group explains the reason for North Korea’s blowing the Liaison Center to smithereens. He also explains the practical and historical rationale for weapons treaties and the stark terror that should be on the front of every television screen now that Trump is nakedly following John Bolton’s workable point of view to assiduously dismantle decades-old missile treaties. Alan also provides his appraisal of the protest and the inability of the government to act rationally to the call of its population. Alan gives his analysis of the Biden Veepstakes, and the politics between choosing Elizabeth Warren or doubling down on a tough on crime ticket with Kamala Harris.

