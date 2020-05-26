Tehran to the Rescue, Virus Hiding, Propaganda Wars, Karen Unleashed

Joe Biden left his basement to remind us he doesn’t support Medicare for All, student debt relief or a fracking ban. Are you inspired yet?

Kevin Zeese, co-director of Popular Resistance, explains the international victory it was to have Iranian oil tankers arrive in Venezuela. Two have docked so far, a result of Tehran and Caracas refusing to relinquish their rights to survive. If countries stand together, these illegal sanctions can be overcome, he says. The US might find that it has only isolated itself in trying to impose these coercive measures on other independent nations, and at a time when the US economy is in crisis. Both the US, Iran and Venezuela took a very calculated approach to this situation, and it is clear who won. He also discussed what effects US actions are having on the ground in Venezuela and Iran.

Tom Luongo, an independent analyst on politics, culture and markets at his blog, Gold Goats 'n Guns, tells the Misfits President Trump is using the coronavirus as a tool to advance his longstanding goal of decoupling the US and China. The closer the election comes, the more Trump will ramp up his rhetoric, including making threats to allies like Australia for maintaining strong economic ties to Beijing. Much of this is sheer propaganda, but it raises the question of what propaganda is Trump himself consuming? And will Team Trump or Team Biden end up with the China hot potato? They also got into the NGO takeover of Hong Kong's uprising, Hong Kong’s pivotal role in Asian power politics, what Germany’s increasing rejection of globalization means for global currencies and the global economy, and the normie bellwether that is Joe Rogan.

Artist and activist Eleanor Goldfield explained her new documentary, “Hard Road of Hope,” about the tragedy of mining in West Virginia, the new exploitation of fracking, and the spring of radical resistance reemerging there.

Misfits Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas also broke down the White House’s characterization of Americans as “human capital stock,” Trump and Biden’s battle of masks, the human loss in US meat processing plants, the violence retail and service workers are facing, and the latest weaponization of police against black men.

