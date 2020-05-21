Meltdown May, Sneaky Deportations, Pressing the Poor, Zombie Brexit

With 100,000 dead, the president insists he’s done nothing wrong and the GOP wants to strip back benefits. When will we worms turn?

Jason Dzubow, attorney and partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC, which specializes in immigration law, asylum, deportation defense, and a blogger at www.asylumist.com, reminds hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas that the Trump administration has always had a solution without a problem when it came to immigration. The system was working, he argues, but this administration couldn’t get enough of locking people up, so they tried to criminalize asylum-seeking and other legal actions and created chaos. Now we have at random being separated from their parents, deported without their guardians’ knowledge and other horrors. Trump has taken a short cut around the law, weaponizing bureaucracy to slow immigration.

Rev. Mareo Johnson, community leader, activist, public servant, pastor and founder of Black Lives Matter Tulsa, dropped by to discuss the resumption of evictions in Oklahoma and the evolution of the Movement for Black Lives.

Mark Sleboda, international affairs, and security analyst broke down some of the pressures the EU and the UK are facing as they try, still, to bang out a trade deal. Not least of these is Donald Trump, who will do anything he can to make life difficult for the EU. The US is also attempting to block any consequences the EU would try to impose on Israel for its annexation plans ‒ but the real problem is that the EU itself is divided on the issue. And don’t expect Russia to play peacemaker between the US and the Palestinians. After all, who is there in the US for the Palestinians to negotiate with, as a good-faith partner? He also helped explain the murky history of Joe Biden in Ukraine, which he essentially ran via former Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko. What Biden did in Ukraine was clearly unethical, but whether it was strictly illegal remains unclear. This legacy will be felt more in Ukraine than in the US, he argues, no matter how shady Biden’s business in the country was.

The Misfits also broke down a potpourri of polls and statistics, the musicians being idiots on Twitter, Cyclone Amphan and Joe Scarborough’s embarrassing opinion piece in the Washington Post.

