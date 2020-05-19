Lab Rat-in-Chief, WHO Threats, Ad Wars, Saint Barack, Trump v. Fox

Teresa Lundy, a communications strategist and principle at TML Communications, joined hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas to talk about Joe Biden lowering his campaign to the president’s level despite promises to keep it classy, and how the Democratic Party can’t seem to settle on a message. And honestly, at this point, maybe voters would settle for basic communications competence and just one campaign event without honking geese, dropped cue cards, and other mistakes. Basic lack of follow-through, from digital communication to policy proposals, is dogging the Democrats, again. Donald Trump’s campaign team, on the other hand, might not have a lot of positive information to communicate, but they sure do have money to spend, and that always helps. Trump’s also the only candidate trying to reach the Latino community in the US, which is disappointing a lot of groups, she reports. The three also broke down changes in pandemic and post-pandemic voting.

Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," discussed former President Barack Obama’s commencement speech over the weekend and his obvious disdain for black people. Saint Obama has always tried to speak over black people to address his white supporters, she argues. The genuine racism Obama faced as well as our overall inability to critique political power and our political system has protected his administration from a real reckoning. Callers argued about Obama’s toxicity, the history of black voting and labor and the complexities of assessing a black president in a white country.

The Misfits also broke down Trump’s hydroxychloroquine bombshell, his latest ultimatum to the WHO, accusations of a judicial double standard when it comes to the Obama administration, the latest drama at the State Department, the Trump-Fox feud and the Biden-Trump ad battle.

