Cuomo’s Lucky Disaster, Biden’s Cold Shoulder, Health Scams, Texas Tea

New York City has had the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the US, so why is Governor Andrew Cuomo so smug?

Dr. David Belk, author of “The Great American Healthcare Scam: How Kickbacks, Collusion and Propaganda Have Exploded Healthcare Cost In The United States,” discussed the ad hoc evolution of the US healthcare system, from the WWII-era decision to link health insurance to how the Red Scare prevented a shift to a single-payer system and to today’s mess. The complexity of the US healthcare system is one of the biggest barriers to reform. He breaks down the disconnect between actual medical costs and medical bills, the way the complexity of this system supports the scam that it has become, and the prescription grift.

Texas whisperer Brianna Griffith, producer and host of the show People's Republic, broke down the COVID-19 response in the capitalist testing ground of the Lone Star State and how few Texans actually want to open up in the face of illness. She also got into the efforts of the current powers that be, including local police departments and federal forces as well as private security contractors, to stockpile equipment and supplies, not only for medical treatments but for violent clashes. The militarization of all of society continues, and don’t be fooled into thinking this isn’t part of the class war, she says. These are the preparations of the ruling classes to fight off workers if they try to buck their continued oppression. The three also discussed Joe Biden’s campaign writing off Latino voters and the difference between capturing a vote and actually engaging people and wondered why Chuck Todd wanted to talk conspiracy theories with one of the US’ top conspirators.

The fellows also broke down the firing of State Department inspector general Steve Linick, China's support for a global inquiry into how the coronavirus pandemic was handled, some sexy South Korean soccer fans and the latest offering from Trump’s Keyboard Warriors.

