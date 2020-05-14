Register
08:18 GMT15 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Political Misfits

    The Real Unemployment Numbers, Pandemic Narratives, Flynn Can’t Win

    Political Misfits
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/74/1078297401_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_566f3e274dab110bf44bd18dda918b2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio-political-misfits/202005141079308251-the-real-unemployment-numbers-pandemic-narratives-flynn-cant-win/

    AOC has now been roped into this meaningless task force exercise. This is sheepdogging, not influencing, and we shouldn’t settle for it.

    Trudy Goldberg, chair of National Jobs For All Coalition and professor emerita of Social Policy at Adelphi University, describes the real unemployment situation in the US, beyond the numbers released by the Labor Department, which use unrealistic criteria that eliminate many job hunters from their count. The true percentage of unemployed people is more like 26 percent, she estimates. She explains the difference between an economically induced recession and a pandemic-induced recession, how a job guarantee can push us into a real recovery after the health crisis is under control, and why it’s been so hard for labor movements to generate broad power. 

    Award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall spoke to hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas about prosecutorial pressure in the Michael Flynn case and how the power of the state influences American justice. The obvious double standard and lack of integrity on display in this case and the case of Tara Reade is concerning, he said, and the US media has largely abandoned its responsibility to hold the powers that be accountable. This laziness plus the technological revolution of the past decade mean the old media order will be unable to withstand this economic crisis, and what will replace it is still unknown. 

    Gail Witte, a 500 hour registered yoga teacher and certified personal trainer, dropped by to talk about the challenges seniors face to their fitness, particularly right now, how they can overcome them and how we can all learn to age more delightfully. 

    The Misfits also got into the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s big gamble, President Donald Trump’s assertions that Democrats are fighting him rather than the virus, today’s scary testimony from Dr. Rick Bright and the latest Chinese hacking scare.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Jobs, Wisconsin, Unemployment, Michael Flynn, Burr
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse