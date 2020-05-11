Howie Hawkins, More Farce in Venezuela, Russiagate Implodes (Again)

Both major parties are rushing to help their bases during this crisis: their donors. What’s left for the rest of us?

Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News and author of "How I Lost By Hillary Clinton,” helped hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas wade through the recently released Congressional testimony on Russiagate. They break down the contrast between Crowdstrike’s dishonest public statements and the company’s closed-door admissions they had no evidence that Russia hacked the DNC, the role of the Obama administration in hiding the FBI’s activities from the Trump administration, the complicated role of James Comey, and why the Democrats and US intelligence agencies will now want us to move on and forget about the story they brayed about for three years.

Author, journalist and media analyst Alan MacLeod dropped by to discuss the 41-page contract between Silvercorp and Juan Guaido and what it reveals about the kind of support the mercenaries who attempted to invade Venezuela earlier this month expected to receive and who they got free rein to murder without consequence in their attempted coup. They review the US’ history of outsourcing regime change activities and the role of Venezuela’s neighbors in helping the US pressure Caracas.

Howie Hawkins, candidate for the Green Party’s presidential nomination, joined to offer his point of view on the way forward for the American left. Hawkins elaborated on the barriers to third parties in the US, why their successes sometimes go unheralded and the importance of voting for what you truly want and making the political system deal with those desires. He also explained his eco-socialist platform, his Green New Deal and how he’s budgeted his plans, and policy positions on nuclear weapons and arms control, income inequality and other issues.

The Misfits also got into Chuck Todd’s selective editing over the weekend, the Trump administration’s response to criticism by the former president, a standoff in South Dakota and an Interpol red notice for Anne Sacoolas.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com