Bipartisan China Bashing, Grift Every Voice, and a Lynching in Georgia

The president is saying Americans are “warriors” who want to go back to work in the face of the virus. We know who’s the cannon fodder.

Danny Haiphong, activist, writer and political analyst, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror,” told Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas that the current hostility to China isn’t a surprise ‒ it’s been building since the Obama administration’s “pivot to Asia” redirected US military forces toward the Pacific. The ruling class has been trying for years to goad China into a broader conflict, building China as a boogeyman for every ill. China now is a perfect target for the Trump administration because the Democrats will take the Sinophobic bait and allow the GOP to outflank them on the right. History contradicts the administration’s talking points on China; whether that will be noticed by corporate media is, of course, unlikely.

Kimberlyn Carter, a political strategist for progressive campaigns, focusing on economic justice, criminal justice reform and climate justice, joined to discuss the tragic murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, which she describes as a modern-day, public lynching. Donald Trump issued white supremacists a call to action when he said America needed to be reopened and “liberated,” offering cover to vigilantes everywhere. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s “Lift Every Voice” plan is an insult, from its name to its content. And speaking of content, it is obvious this plan was devised without a whisper of input from anyone on the Sanders campaign, she notes. The three also discussed how disturbing it is that New York had to be sued into allowing democratic process to continue, and the DNC’s role in that debacle and others.

The hosts also got into Joe Biden’s hypocrisy about Ukraine and the clear corruption of his involvement there, the asteroid we didn’t see until it was right on top of us, and the embarrassment of CBS at the hands of Project Veritas.

