Secret Psychedelic Histories, Not So Super PACs, Meat Fights and More

The party of MeToo is getting a workout dodging each new piece of evidence against Joe Biden, with high-profile women providing key cover.

Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas broke down some of the day’s biggest domestic politics stories with host of The Discourse Podcast Brandon Sutton, including Andrew Yang’s bold move to sue the New York Board of Elections for shutting down its primary, the DNC’s recent history of suppressing voter turnout and what ends that serves, and how Joe Biden is being packaged and sold. They also tear into the new super PAC, Future to Believe In, started by some former Bernie Sanders staffers, and what that says about the senator’s team. They also got into potential third party presidential runs, and who’s not wearing what on television these days.

Anya Parampil, independent journalist at the Grayzone, joined the conversation to discuss the new surveillance tools being rolled out to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and how quickly they’ll be turned toward labor suppression or other spying.

Seth Rosenberg of District Psychedelic and press secretary and entheogen expert for Decriminalize Nature DC, dropped by to get into the wild and weird history of magic mushrooms, and the politics governing what drugs are made legal and which ones aren’t. We are nature, he reminds us, and humans still have a long way to go toward taking back their full power to use natural medicines, both at home and in medical settings.

The fellows also got into Trump’s order protecting meat processing plants and plant workers’ opposition to it, our economic future under Joe Biden, Washington’s continued bipartisan support for Israeli apartheid, and the political ramifications of the COVID-19 response in the US.

