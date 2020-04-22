Oil Prices Go Down the Drain, Doctors Report From the Front Lines

The path of least resistance, Blue No Matter Who, doesn’t take us anywhere, Misfits. Ignore those who say it’s the only way.

Gilbert Mercier, Editor in Chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire," spoke with Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas to demystify the crash in oil prices and oil’s influence on geopolitics. This is what you get when you’re a slave to supply and demand, Mercier points out ‒ and also what you get when you’ve supported Saudi Arabia’s use of oil as a cudgel for decades. The West handed Riyadh a loaded weapon. Now they’re using it. He also explained the root causes of the ongoing riots in France, and how global supply chain failures manifest themselves in poor Parisian suburbs.

The two got into Amazon’s herculean efforts not to track COVID-19 cases among its workers, but to track efforts to unionize in its warehouses and among other parts of its empire, like Whole Foods.

The Misfits were joined again by an academic physician working in Washington, DC, who spoke anonymously about conditions in the capital’s hospitals. There is still not adequate personal protection equipment, and working conditions are so dire that nurses are actually taking to the streets to protest. He reminded the aghast hosts that hospitals are money-making businesses, and as pressure builds to “open up” the economy, hospitals will not be immune. But all of this is not new, he stressed. These deaths, this trauma, is the result of our system working exactly as it was designed to. He passed along a call from protesting nurses to recognize that their fight is the same one anyone advocating for fair labor practices, human health care services, anti-racist policies and related movements is trying to advance.

Political analyst, writer and president of ReThinking Foreign Policy Mitchell Plitnick dropped by to talk about Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest political miracle and plans to annex the West Bank. With Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories so normalized and Palestinians so invisible, this planned annexation is hardly a controversy, merely a logistical challenge. They discuss the Trump administration’s fingerprints on the plan and whether Benny Gantz will ever be prime minister.

