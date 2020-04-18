TV Doctors Are Out to Lunch, Myths of Black Politics, Veepstakes

We have worshipped too long at the altar of the markets, and now they want our blood. It didn’t have to be this way, Misfits.

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents,” joined Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas to talk about what’s actually behind the black support for Joe Biden, and how deep that support really goes. Kimberley asks where the real “black leadership” is in mainstream politics and explores the impact of American duopoly on its black population. She also explored the ways black people are being disproportionately hurt by this pandemic, both financially and physically, including becoming guinea pigs for treatment, whether in US jails or in medical research conducted in Africa. Black Americans still need to fight for their political independence, she says.

Ron Placone, a regular on the Jimmy Dore Show, comedian and host of “Get Your News On With Ron,” dropped by to talk about the surreal experience of watching a repeat of the 2016 narrative, this time with a pandemic and a candidate who folded sooner. The three try to figure out what gears are still turning in Joe Biden’s mind, whether he can count on a pandemic bump in the general, and what a Biden presidency might look like. They wrangle with the grim possibility that painting Ramblin’ Joe as a “progressive” might turn voters to the right after his policies inevitably disappoint and taint that moniker. The three also discuss the phenomenon of Biden’s magical disappearing assault story, and who’s been made to answer for it: that’s right, Bernie Sanders. They also get into the vice presidential horse race for the GOP and the Democrats. Has Stacy Abrams accidentally shown her hand, or will dark horse Liz come galloping in to steal second place?

The isolated Misfits also broke down some more news from the USS Roosevelt and the many sins of Ellen DeGeneres.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com