Peering Inside the DNC, the Endorsement Parade, Money Grabs

Bernie Sanders’ supporters seem to be holding the line, even if their former leader isn’t. But who thought it would be otherwise?

Political Misfits Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas broke down the charade of Democratic endorsements for Joe Biden, led by Bernie Sanders and followed by Biden’s former bestie, Barack Obama. Callers weighed in with their thoughts on the primary and the future of a US left movement. So long, Bernie, and thanks for all the fish!

The two also discussed President Trump’s new sporting task force, the dark psychology of sports contests being observed only by cutouts and robots, and the constant overlooking of all the people behind organizing these spectacles: sanitation workers, parking attendants, maintenance crews, and more behind the scenes workers the US is apparently happy to put at risk, but not happy to support financially through this crisis.

CNN's Chris Cuomo gave us a rare moment of honesty, saying he was tired of his “ridiculous” job laundering both Democratic and Republican idiocy ‒ but unfortunately walked it all back a day later, praising his network and professing his gratitude. Chris, Chris, you were almost out! There was also some spitballing about Biden’s VP pick and what kind of dirty backroom deals were made throughout this primary process.

Cynthia McKinney, activist, former Democratic member of the US Congress who served six terms and currently an assistant professor at North South University in Bangladesh, dropped by with some bombshells for the misfits, including that Sanders wasn’t running to win from the start. Was the whole campaign a long-running sheep dogging campaign by someone who’d already sold out to the DNC? McKinney describes some of the tactics the Democratic establishment used against her, and why she’s staunchly ABD: Anybody But Democrats, to fight the current political duopoly. Recognize that this is a game of numbers and you might start winning. Who knows how much power a no can have?

The quarantined hosts also break down Trump’s war on the US Postal Service and the WHO and take a ride on a French UFO story.

