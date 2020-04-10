The Pandemic and the Imperial Treatment

The Misfits are going into the weekend on a wave of scorched earth. It’s fighting time for the left, and nothing should be off limits.

Dr. Dady Chery, a microbiologist, associate professor of biology, co-editor-in-chief of News Junkie Post, and author of "We Have Dared to Be Free," joined to discuss the ethics and politics of drug trials during a pandemic, new potential treatments, and some of the reasons for the stark disparities we are seeing in COVID-19 outcomes. She also describes the grim intersection of politics, disease, research and aid money in Haiti ‒ but ended on a note of hope, with some descriptions of countries that are successfully tackling both this disease and the capitalist systems that leave so many so vulnerable.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda dropped by to talk about Washington’s imperialist exploitation of the pandemic and the criminal impact that has on some of the world’s poorest populations, including the most vulnerable in the US, as Europe stands by. He and hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas also discuss the weirdness of the Yemen ceasefire and the politics of pausing a deadly war to deal with a deadly pandemic. Sleboda also breaks down the latest oil production agreement, which cooks are stirring that pot, and whether the industry should feel reassured.

The Misfits also discussed the real goals of the Democratic Party and how their basically incompetent presumptive nominee serves those goals. They tussled over Bernie Sanders’ stand on reparations and what role that might have played in his campaign, what the senator’s supporters should do at the ballot box in November, and whether he abandoned Julian Assange.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com