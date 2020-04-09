Bernie Sanders Suspends His Campaign. What Went Wrong?

Bernie Sanders suspends his campaign and the Misfits and friends have some emotions ‒ and questions.

Chad Nicholson, Pennsylvania community organizer for the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF) joined to talk about the Trump administration’s efforts to roll back environmental protections, as well as some bright points in the fight to protect local communities and the climate at large. Nicholson and hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas discussed efforts by California energy giant PG&E to escape responsibility for fires in the state and the recent victory of a Pennsylvania community over fracking.

Jim Carpenter, a member of Progressive Democrats of America’s Milwaukee chapter and a Sanders campaign volunteer, as well as Rick Banks, political director/organizer with Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) spoke about what they saw on the ground in Wisconsin yesterday: the political weaponization of a pandemic. People risked their lives to vote in that state, in a situation made even more dangerous for some by inequalities in voting infrastructure. The four discussed that fiasco and the role Milwaukee’s history of segregation plays in enfranchisement, health and a host of other issues.

Lee Camp, comedian, activist, journalist, host of the show “Redacted Tonight” on RT America, and author of the recent book, “Bullet Points & Punch Lines” to talk about the whimper the Sanders campaign ended on. In the end, playing nice didn’t help the senator from Vermont make his ideological case or overcome the institutional obstacles placed in his way. They wrangle over what chance there ever was for a change in the US’ rotten electoral system and President Trump’s continued successful deployment of the conman playbook.

Then, because it’s Wednesday, we had some UFO stuff, took a jab at To The Stars Academy, were horrified by the grim prospect of rationed medical care in the US and assessed Mike Pence’s sad attempt at boosting esprit de corps.

