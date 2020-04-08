A Fiasco in Wisconsin, Recycling Lies and the Politics of Health Care

Continuing with in-person primary voting in Wisconsin is absolutely irresponsible - and fully in line with the US response to the pandemic.

Fred Magdoff, professor of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont, co-author of “What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism” and “Creating an Ecological Society: Toward a Revolutionary Transformation, joins our Misfits to talk about the gray area of recycling, the nature of profit in some “environmental” activities, and the widespread greenwashing of our consumption. When weak environmental fines can be incorporated into the cost of doing business, another strategy is called for.

Jerry Daniels, grand chief of the Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO), which represents 34 First Nations communities in Southern Manitoba, spoke with host Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas about the impact of colonization on health and the SCO’s ongoing work to achieve health determination. Daniels discussed the resonance of Cuba’s health care model with First Nations communities as well as efforts to negotiate with the Canadian government to allow Cuban doctors to aid indigenous communities in Manitoba.

Activist and journalist Eleanor Goldfield, co-host of the Common Censored podcast, let loose on those who are calling on Bernie Sanders to drop out of the primary. They get into what the left might look like after Sanders and the liberal politics of the MeToo movement revealed.

Wisconsin State Senator Lena Taylor also dropped by to discuss the unbelievable sequence of events leading up to Wisconsin holding in-person elections during a period of lockdown. Taylor discusses the public health crisis that is racism, voter suppression in her state and reckless actions by Milwaukee’s mayor. This vote is historic, she says, but in many shameful ways.

