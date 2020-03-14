The Sick Men of Europe: COVID-19 Continues Grand Tour

The coronavirus outbreak shows no signs of flagging in the US. Which candidate is offering a compassionate, effective, rational response? You already know the answer. You also already know that Bernie Sanders’ lack of killer instinct might have doomed his campaign ‒ and his followers. Is it time to put down old “Blue No Matter Who” for good?

“Political Misfits” did cover the good news of the day: Chelsea Manning is once again a free woman. John Kiriakou, CIA whistleblower and co-host of Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik, tells hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas that Manning’s incarceration shows the bankruptcy of the US judicial and carceral system. The entire process, in this case, was purely coercive. Kiriakou breaks down what the US government wanted Manning to do and why she refused, even under the torture of isolation.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda also joined the Misfits to break down exactly who the US is bombing in Iraq right now ‒ and it’s not the “Iranian militias” US corporate media keep referring to. Washington seems to think it can bomb a wedge between Iran and Iraq, but it doesn’t seem to be a winning strategy. What’s the US got to gain by continuing as an occupying force in Iraq anyway?

Gilbert Mercier, editor in chief of News Junkie Post and author of "The Orwellian Empire.", flipped the script on the boys in discussing the coronavirus in Europe. Yes, this is a serious problem and yes, it requires solidarity and discipline ‒ but is closing borders really going to help? The virus, which is proving to be a great equalizer, needs no passport. By allowing drastic lockdowns like the one that’s turned all of Italy into a ghost town, are we paving the way for a more authoritarian future?

