Mini-Super Tuesday Blues

Well, the fight isn’t over yet, but it is time to play hardball. Progressives only lose by joining the “blue no matter who” march.

Today on “Political Misfits,” hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas take a look at the results of Super Tuesday 2.0 ‒ and folks, they weren’t great. But don’t play the funeral march for the Bernie Sanders campaign just yet. There are a lot of delegates left to win, arguments to have, policies to set and conversations to shape. But, Jamarl says, it’s time to shake off this battered left syndrome and show the Democratic establishment that progressive, leftist votes cannot be taken for granted.

Kristine Hendrix, president of the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, not to mention co-chair of Cori Bush’s campaign for Congress, joined the Misfits to break down the Missouri results. It was a disappointing night, and one made possible by wall-to-wall media proclaiming Joe Biden’s momentum, a coordinated coalition of dropouts and endorsements, and a smearing of Sanders as too radical. Biden wants to “restore dignity to the White House,” but what is he really offering to average Americans, or even downballot Democrats? And how long will voters allow their imaginations be stifled under the ambitions of the powerful to merely stay in power?

Misfit extraordinaire Kimberlyn Carter, a political strategist for progressive campaigns focusing on economic justice, criminal justice reform and climate justice, joined the show to exhort progressives to take heart. Sanders’ supporters love him for his fight, and fight is what he continues to show. The conversation has well and truly been changed since 2016, and that’s all the more reason to keep at it. The three, however, also get into the very real problem of voter suppression we see in this country, either through active measures or simple neglect of voting infrastructure. How can hours-long voting lines support a healthy democracy?

The fellows closed the show out with a little mind control news (it’s coming, folks), a “Star Trek” reference (of course) and a COVID-19 update (it’s going to get worse!).

