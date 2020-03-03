Register
09:35 GMT03 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Political Misfits

    Last Call for Sneaky Pete and the Klob, No Surprises in South Carolina

    Political Misfits
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/74/1078297401_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_566f3e274dab110bf44bd18dda918b2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio-political-misfits/202003031078457032-last-call-for-sneaky-pete-and-the-klob-no-surprises-in-south-carolina/

    Kingmakers are real - in South Carolina, at least. Also real, but definitely not fabulous - coronavirus and Mike Pence’s weekend spin tour.

    Today on “Political Misfits,” hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas reviewed the results of the Saturday open primary in South Carolina, where, as long predicted, Joe Biden won. Biden won decisively, with Bernie Sanders a distant second and the rest of the pack trailing even further. The defeat - or perhaps the consultations afterward - were enough to convince Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar to pack it up, pack it in and let the real fight begin. 

    Biden’s victory also breathed some new life into the press narratives of Joe as the Comeback Kid and Sanders as Bad on Race, both of which the misfits and guests China Dickerson and Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines sank their teeth into. 

    Dickerson, a South Carolina native and national political director for Forward Majority, gave her overview of older, rural, black southern voters and how some campaigns haven’t found messages that resonate with them. Representative Jim Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden seemed to prove consequential in exit polls, generating a result that incensed Frazier-Gaines, founder and chair of the Black Caucus of the Young Democrats of America and founder and chair of Black Progressives. Biden’s victory might have been predicted, but it makes no sense, he explained. The misfits and friends also said the unsayable about President Trump at CPAC - the man is funny. He might be wrong, but he is making his supporters laugh, and the Democrats ought to figure out how to achieve that. 

    Also not making a lot of sense was Pence on his Sunday cable news tour, trying to convince Americans that the risk of coronavirus infection is low even as the virus spreads in some of the country’s busiest and most populous areas. 

    Finally, our hosts tried to make sense of the latest in Afghanistan, where a peace treaty between the US and the Taliban seems to have conditions in it that the Afghan government isn’t ready to meet. With the relaunch of “operations” by the Taliban against the government in Kabul, it’s possible this peace could be DOA. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    black vote, SARS coronavirus, Afghanistan, Bernie 2020, Joe Biden, South Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Shadow of Fukushima: Images of Abandoned Futaba Town Nine Years After Japan's Worst Nuclear Accident
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse