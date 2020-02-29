The Real Election Interference, FISA Fiascos and Fighting Words

Today on “Political Misfits,” hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas take a look at Tulsi Gabbard’s call for presidential candidates to stand against election interference by US intelligence agencies. The guys wonder what’s affecting US elections the most - memes or historic and ongoing voter suppression, both at home and abroad?

Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at rall.com, joined in the second hour to talk about the broken FISA court system in the US and how the lack of any adversarial process within it facilitates further mass surveillance of the population. Now, the Democrats risk once again letting their rival party take the moral high ground on curbing the excesses of law enforcement - namely, this rubber-stamp court.

The three also discussed the rapidly rising tensions in Syria, where dozens of Turkish soldiers were just killed. With Assad there to stay and Ankara increasing its aggression, the situation shows all signs of becoming a long-running proxy war. And while the Turkish president may think he can pull NATO in to support him, he might be miscalculating. Europe, facing its own refugee crisis, could be on the brink of telling Erdogan to get lost.

Sputnik news analyst Wyatt Reed commented on the Washington Post’s publication of a study finding - once again - that the results of the Bolivian election last fall in fact made total sense, contrary to the OAS claims that fanned the flames of a violent coup. Why the Post and other media ignored similar studies immediately after the election and in the months that followed is a mystery - or is it?

In a spicy final hour, Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voting Project, took on Jamarl in a debate on the usefulness of race-neutral policies to address racial injustice and on the authenticity and effectiveness of some Democratic candidates’ proposals to address such injustice. Both parried callers with different opinions, but despite all the heat, somehow, no chairs were thrown. Maybe next week!

